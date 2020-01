Job posting: GLANSIS Research Associate

The Great Lakes Aquatic Nonindigenous Species Information System (GLANSIS) is a NOAA database that synthesizes available science-based information on aquatic invasive species in the Great Lakes region. The GLANSIS Research Associate will be responsible for entering, managing, and synthesizing data about Great Lakes nonindigenous species. The position also involves conducting literature reviews, updating species profiles, and handling map data.