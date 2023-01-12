What does it take to be a commercial fishing deckhand or seafood processor?

Sea Grant team identifies skills, training to learn to be successful in the Great Lakes commercial fishing industry.

Lauren Jescovitch

The future of the Great Lakes commercial fishing industry depends on recruiting and retaining the next generation of commercial fishers and fish processors. Commercial fisheries and fish processors are a vibrant part of Great Lakes heritage and legacy, and continue to be important to the regional economy. They benefit the U.S. food system, human health, and the economic and social wellbeing of the coastal communities where they operate and beyond.

Michigan Sea Grant and Wisconsin Sea Grant partnered on a project funded by the National Sea Grant Office to develop a framework for a commercial fisheries and fish processing training program. This joint project has strategically placed the seafood industry and partners in a position to capitalize on the Young Fishermen’s Development Act funding. Congress has authorized $2M in funding per year beginning in 2022 for the act.

The goal of this project was to design a framework that can be used to implement a Great Lakes commercial fishing and fish processing apprenticeship program. This project explored existing frameworks in other regions, and was grounded in the perspectives of commercial fishers, seafood processors, and regulators in the Great Lakes region to inform a place-based apprenticeship program. We surveyed commercial fishers and seafood processors in the Great Lakes region (48 participated), as well as hosted five semi-structured focus groups with various state and tribal fishers and processors. The focus groups were used to validate the trends found in the survey. Using these findings, we propose the following framework for a Great Lakes Commercial Fishing/Seafood Processing framework.

Apprenticeship framework

Because the Great Lakes fisheries are managed within an overlapping complexity of state and tribal boundaries, licensing limits, quotas, species, and gear types, we decided a single approach would not be appropriate for all commercial fishers and processors in the Great Lakes region. Instead, we have put together a menu of options for a training program that we would use to work in different areas to offer based on the culture and location for a new Fisheries 101 fundamentals program.

The following are the content areas that were elicited in our assessments:

Options for Deckhand or Processing

Deckhand

Fishing gear types and techniques (by species)

Gear repair (mechanical repairs, net mending)

Navigating and boating (Captains license)

Coast Guard Drill Instructor Training

Knot and knives

Safety with environmental working conditions (weather)

Quality control points program (for on the boat)

Fishing regulations

Fish population/stocks/management

Communicating value of the industry

Processing

Knife handling

Safety with manual and automated equipment

Food regulations

Seafood HACCP Training

Sanitation Control Procedures Training

Marketing/economics (supply and demand)

Resources for product development

Communicating value of the industry

Optional general content

History of the industry

Setting expectations

Working and communicating across generations

Communicating value of the industry to regulators, consumers, legislators, etc.

Stress/mental health awareness

Marketing/economics/business planning (successful models) Culinary products/education Supply and demand impacts

Business management: Break even costs

Time management

Ergonomics

CPR/First Aid Training

Regulation software

Cross-training/certifications/Career pathways and access points

History of population dynamics until now, to the future (is there a sustainable yield?)

Workforce recruitment and retention strategies

Approaches

Find common ground and values

Business roles and employee expectations

Economies of scale

Flexibility and assessments (when do you know if it’s working? Or not?)

Market diversification

Vertical integration

Michigan Sea Grant and Wisconsin Sea Grant are continuing to work with the industry to plan pilot projects using this framework to implement the Great Lakes Future Fisheries Initiative Program.

Local seafood

Do you want to find local seafood? You can find local fish products near you by visiting FreshFishFinder.org.

