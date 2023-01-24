New interim director announced

Michigan Sea Grant (MISG) is pleased to welcome Dr. Mike Shriberg as our new interim director, effective January 23, 2023.

Mike is a new faculty member at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability (UM SEAS), with a joint appointment at the Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research (CIGLR). He holds degrees from Cornell University and the University of Michigan, including a Ph.D. in Resource Policy and Behavior in 2002. He focuses on water issues, environmental leadership, and other topics related to Great Lakes ecosystems and communities. Prior to joining UM SEAS, Mike served as the Great Lakes Regional Executive Director for the National Wildlife Federation and as the education director at the University of Michigan Graham Sustainability Institute. Read more about Mike and his work.

“I look forward to working with the Michigan Sea Grant staff, learning from them, and being supportive and helpful during this time of transition,” says Mike. “I’m eager to work towards Michigan Sea Grant’s mission of being a trusted source of science and best practices for Michigan’s coastal stakeholders.”

Mike Shriberg takes the helm from former MISG Director Tom Johengen, who retired in January 2023. A permanent director search is underway and expected to conclude soon.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Michigan Sea Grant to build some new connections across our Great Lakes networks and across our campuses,” says Tom Johengen. “Mike Shriberg brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience for addressing some of our region’s major challenges.”