Welcomes and farewells on the Michigan Sea Grant team

In addition to these new faces, we extend our gratitude:

William Taylor has completed his service as a special advisor to the Michigan Sea Grant management team. Bill is a Michigan State University Distinguished Professor in Global Fisheries Systems and an expert in Great Lakes fisheries ecology, population dynamics, governance, and management. After serving as Michigan Sea Grant’s associate director from 1995 to March 2022, Bill continued in his special advisor role until January 31, 2023. We have appreciated his commitment to Michigan Sea Grant and the wealth of knowledge he has shared over the years. Thanks, Bill!