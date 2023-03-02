Free, self-paced modules prep teachers for Great Lakes lessons

Teachers, are you looking for simple ways to introduce youth to Great Lakes topics and hands-on learning opportunities? Check out the free Great Lakes Literacy education exploration modules — available virtually and asynchronously — through the Center for Great Lakes Literacy (CGLL).

A Great Lakes Literacy education exploration (GLLee) is a fun, interactive crash course for educators in a Great Lakes topic like marine debris, vernal pools, or aquatic invasive species. The modules are quick, online, self-paced, and free to all. The modules are intended for formal and informal educators hoping to get their feet wet in a new subject area, then explore ways to engage youth in Great Lakes literacy and stewardship opportunities.

As easy as 1-2-3

Each GLLee module provides a complete package of learning and engagement resources on a Great Lakes topic or issue. Participation is as easy as 1-2-3:

Move through the self-paced online lessons to learn about the featured topic, alongside engaging videos with scientists and experts. Get access to curated, high-quality resources and learning materials for both students and teachers. Explore pathways for engaging students in activities and place-based stewardship education opportunities.

Participants also earn a certificate for three educator contact hours.

Learn more and register online for the GLLee opportunities. The modules are accessible via Google Classroom; participants need to register with a Gmail email account to access the course materials.

Current GLLee topics

Current topics available to educators during the 2022-2023 school year include:

NEW! Aquatic Invasive Species (Best suited for students in grades 4-12) What? Aquatic invasive species are nonindigenous species that have a negative environmental, social, or economic impact on the Great Lakes region. Driving Question? How do invasive species impact the Great Lakes and what can we do to help reduce their impacts on native ecosystems?

Coastal Erosion (Best suited for students in grades 6-12) What? Coastal erosion is the process by which strong wave action and coastal flooding wear down or carry away rocks, soils, and sands along the coast. Driving Question? How does coastal erosion shape the shorelines of the Great Lakes and impact our ecosystems and communities?

Marine Debris (Best suited for students in grades 4-12) What? Marine debris is any human-made material that can end up – on purpose or by accident – in our rivers, ocean, and Great Lakes. Driving Question? How does marine debris impact our Great Lakes and animals (including humans) and plants that depend on this freshwater resource?

Vernal Pools (Best suited for students in grades 6-12) What? Vernal pools are “wicked big puddles” and ecologically serve as the “coral reefs of our northern forest ecosystems.” Driving Question? How do vernal pools (seasonal woodland wetlands) benefit the Great Lakes region?



Coming soon: Maritime Heritage and the Urban Water Cycle!

For any GLLee questions, accessibility concerns, or issues with this virtual resource, please contact admin@cgll.education.

About CGLL

The Center for Great Lakes Literacy (CGLL), a Sea Grant-led network and partnership, promotes Great Lakes literacy among an engaged community of educators, scientists, residents, and students by encouraging hands-on experiences and basin-wide stewardship; and providing educational resources and networking opportunities. This GLLee opportunity is supported by CGLL with funding from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).