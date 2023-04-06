Reports provide bird’s-eye view of program activities

For those who want a bird’s-eye view of Michigan Sea Grant’s activities, a new “By the Numbers” brochure is now available online. The document provides a snapshot of Michigan Sea Grant programs and priorities, statistics from 2021, a look at current funded research projects, and a map of staff locations and contact information.

A sampling of some statistics:

$1,363,481 in economic benefits derived from Michigan Sea Grant activities

2,822 K-12 students reached through Michigan Sea Grant-trained educators or MISG education programs

55 acres of coastal habitat protected, enhanced, or restored

The statistics are pulled from Michigan Sea Grant’s 2021 annual report. Every spring, Michigan Sea Grant creates an annual report to document goals and milestones from the previous year. The 2021 report is undergoing final approvals from the National Sea Grant Office, and the 2022 report is currently being assembled. When available, these documents will be added to the “Plans and Reports” webpage.