Join the 2023 Great Lakes BioBlitz

What is the Sea Grant Great Lakes BioBlitz?

A free event that focuses on finding and identifying as many wild, living things as possible in the Canadian provinces and U.S. states that border the Great Lakes during a specified period of time.

When is the Sea Grant Great Lakes BioBlitz?

The BioBlitz begins on Earth Day (Saturday, April 22, 2023) and it runs for 4 weeks, ending on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

How do I participate in the Sea Grant Great Lakes BioBlitz?

The beauty of this project is that you decide your level of participation! Take an afternoon to explore and document some plants or wildlife in an area, or pick a location to return to weekly, or set a goal to find something new every day–there are many ways to participate. You may participate as an individual, a family, a class, or other group!

Joining is as easy as saying “One-two-three-CHEESE!”

Visit iNaturalist or download the app onto your phone and create an account. Visit and become a member of the Great Lakes BioBlitz project. Get outside, get out your cameras, and start making and posting observations! To be a Bioblitz wizard, verify other participants’ Great Lakes BioBlitz Project postings.

Want to learn more about the Sea Grant Great Lake BioBlitz?

Visit the Great Lakes BioBlitz Resources webpage for more information about the project and educator resources for engaging youth in this wonderful learning experience!