Remembering Mike Fraker

Dr. Michael Fraker, 44, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, while under hospice care at the University of Michigan hospital due to kidney failure and complications from long-term dialysis. Mike was a well-respected scientist and dedicated researcher, administrator, advisor, colleague, and friend. His expertise in ecological modeling contributed to improved insight and management of Great Lakes fisheries.

Mike earned his PhD in Ecology and Environmental Biology at the University of Michigan with advisor Earl Werner in 2007. He joined Michigan Sea Grant in August 2021 as research program manager, where he led projects on critical Great Lakes issues, such as sustainable fisheries, healthy coastal ecosystems, and climate change adaptation. Prior to joining MISG, Mike served as an assistant research scientist at the Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research (CIGLR), where he studied various issues in aquatic ecology, including harmful algal blooms, fisheries, and ecosystem responses to multiple stressors. He has also held postdoctoral research positions at the University of Michigan, Oklahoma State University, and The Ohio State University.

Outside the office, Mike enjoyed running, visiting parks, and watching movies. He will be incredibly missed.

For any questions about Mike Fraker’s ongoing research projects or inquiries about Michigan Sea Grant’s research program, contact Interim Director Mike Shriberg at mshriber@umich.edu.