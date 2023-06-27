First Mi Fresh Fish Expo makes a splash on Lansing Capitol lawn

In early June, more than 500 attendees spent a day celebrating and learning about Michigan’s commercial fishing and aquaculture industries at the Mi Fresh Fish Expo. The Michigan Fish Producers Association and Michigan Aquaculture Association hosted the Expo in Lansing on the Capitol Building lawn, with support from Michigan Sea Grant and Monte Consulting through the Mi Fresh Fish marketing campaign.

“There are events here [at the Capitol lawn] all the time. This is definitely the best event I’ve ever been to,” remarked one attendee. “It’s like walking through a museum—I’m learning stuff!”

The event showcased Michigan’s commercial fishers and aquaculture farmers and the local fish they harvest and raise. Attendees met with commercial fishermen and aquaculture farmers to discover where Michigan fish come from, how they are cared for and harvested, and why they’re an important part of the local economy.