First Mi Fresh Fish Expo makes a splash on Lansing Capitol lawn

In early June, more than 500 attendees spent a day celebrating and learning about Michigan’s commercial fishing and aquaculture industries at the Mi Fresh Fish Expo. The Michigan Fish Producers Association and Michigan Aquaculture Association hosted the Expo in Lansing on the Capitol Building lawn, with support from Michigan Sea Grant and Monte Consulting through the Mi Fresh Fish marketing campaign.
“There are events here [at the Capitol lawn] all the time. This is definitely the best event I’ve ever been to,” remarked one attendee. “It’s like walking through a museum—I’m learning stuff!”
The event showcased Michigan’s commercial fishers and aquaculture farmers and the local fish they harvest and raise. Attendees met with commercial fishermen and aquaculture farmers to discover where Michigan fish come from, how they are cared for and harvested, and why they’re an important part of the local economy.
As Michigan Sea Grant Extension Educator Lauren Jescovitch told Lansing’s WILX News 10, “Producers want Michiganders to get to know them, to know that they’re next-door neighbors, that they support their community, that they’re family businesses. The Expo provides a platform for folks to meet Michigan producers and hear their stories.”
Under sunny skies, attendees engaged with 18 display tables representing 24 businesses and 9 producers. They explored commercial fishing gear and snapped photos posing as captains of the Shore Tasty, a representation of a commercial fishing trap net boat. An aquaculture demonstration tank held live trout raised for stocking at Cedarbrook Trout Farms. Visitors also explored an immersive, virtual tour of the farm thanks to a Michigan Sea Grant-produced 360-degree virtual reality experience.
A trio of cooking demonstrations with free samples featuring Mi Fresh Fish species charmed fish lovers and seafood skeptics alike. Michigan’s aquaculture and commercial fishing industries highlighted their products using three recipes that used fish harvested and processed a mere day before the event. The Michigan Fish Producers Association showcased Big Stone Bay Fishery’s lake whitefish and yellow perch, prepared by staff from The Farm Restaurant as Pan-seared blackened Great Lakes whitefish and Deep-fried yellow perch and whitefish. Michigan Aquaculture Association put Harrietta Hills Trout Farm’s rainbow trout on center stage, prepared by SolidFuel as the O’Mykiss rainbow one-cider sandwich.
“I’m going to be thinking about that fish all week,” mused a satisfied attendee.
After attending, participants were invited to take a brief exit survey. 173 participants (90% of total survey responses) confirmed that after the event, they plan to eat more fish. Survey takers also weighed in on their favorite fish to eat: top picks included salmon (28%), yellow perch (19%), walleye (19%), and whitefish (18%). The rest (16%) favored rainbow trout, lake trout, and a few other species.
The Mi Fresh Fish Expo is part of a marketing campaign to highlight the small and mighty industries bringing local fish to the people of Michigan. The goal is to educate consumers on the benefits of eating Michigan fish, the importance of buying local products to support local economies, and the qualities of Michigan fish farmers and commercial fishermen.
During her WILX News 10 interview, Lauren described Mi Fresh Fish as follows: “It’s an educational marketing campaign to help uplift and bring awareness that we have commercial fishing and aquaculture, also known as fish farming, in the state of Michigan. It’s about celebrating what they bring to us and supporting local, healthy, tasty, delicious fish.”
The Expo may be over, but the Mi Fresh Fish campaign continues encouraging consumers to choose local sources of fish for food, bait, stocking, ornamental uses, and more. Get links to recipes, resources, and a database for finding local fish around the Great Lakes on the Mi Fresh Fish website.
Funding for the Mi Fresh Fish Campaign and Expo was provided by CARES Act II, or Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, Pub. L. 116-260. DIVISION M – CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE AND RELIEF SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS ACT, 2021 TITLE I DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION FISHERIES DISASTER ASSISTANCE (Page 729).