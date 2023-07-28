Summer Discovery Cruises are back!

Michigan Sea Grant is excited to announce that Summer Discovery Cruises will be returning this summer, August 4-9, 2023! See the full schedule and reserve tickets here.

Summer Discovery Cruises are an educational on-boat experience that connects participants to the Great Lakes and professionals that work to conserve them. This program previously ran for more than 25 years before coming to a halt in 2020 due to the pandemic. Michigan Sea Grant and partners are now excited to bring the program back for a limited 18-cruise season this August.

For 2023, this program will run out of Lake St. Clair Metropark in partnership with Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority, Michigan State University Extension, and Michigan Sea Grant.

During each two-hour boat experience, participants will have the opportunity to meet Great Lakes professionals and learn about their work, all while cruising along beautiful Lake St. Clair. Cruises will feature many engaging topics, including:

Great Lakes Science

Great Lakes Author Cruise with Dr. John Hartig

Past, Present, and Future of the Lighthouses of Lake St. Clair with Save Our South Channel Lights

Birds of the Great Lakes with Detroit Audubon

Fisheries of Lake St. Clair

Cruises will leave and return from Lake St. Clair Metropark on August 4-9, with cruises departing daily at 10 am, 1 pm, and 4 pm. Register by 4 pm on the day before your desired program. Buy tickets here — we look forward to cruising with you this summer!