Intern Update: Lessons from whitefish

Editor’s note: This article was written by 2023 MISG summer undergraduate intern Ava Tackabury

About Ava

My name is Ava and I was a Michigan Sea Grant Environmental Intern for the summer of 2023. I am currently in my third year at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor where I am studying Earth & Environmental Sciences and Environmental Anthropology. Outside of my studies, I enjoy traveling, teaching yoga, and anything outdoorsy. I love to explore the ways through which humans are entangled with the natural world—it is this passion that guides my personal and professional pathways.

The project

This summer, I was sponsored by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources through my Michigan Sea Grant Environmental Internship. I moved north to the Charlevoix Fisheries Research Station where I stayed on the beautiful coast of Lake Michigan for about twelve weeks. I worked collaboratively with partner agencies (see acknowledgments) on an ongoing lake whitefish habitat study. Historically, lake whitefish spawned upstream in Lake Michigan tributaries each fall (see photo below). Following mass habitat degradation from 19th-century logging/damming industries and more recent population issues, however, there has been a dramatic lake whitefish decline including the near loss of river spawners.

Lake whitefish are an important species ecologically, culturally, and economically and play an important role in the vitality and sustenance of the Great Lakes. In recent years, especially, filling research gaps within the existing whitefish literature has been crucial. With the help of my supervisor, research manager Dave Clapp, I was able to formulate and adapt a lake whitefish spawning habitat quality survey for about 13 northern Michigan rivers as well as some of their smaller tributaries. This survey details the distinct characteristics of each river and categorizes them based on their suitability for lake whitefish spawning (it will be accessible via a GIS layer that can be appended to maps). It is our hope and ambition that this data can be used in the future by restoration agencies to reestablish lake whitefish spawning runs in Lake Michigan to revamp populations throughout the basin. Rather than delve into the fine details of my work, I’ve decided to share with you my biggest takeaways from working with fish this summer.

What can we learn from whitefish?

Lessons in life ways

As humans, it is easy to place ourselves center in the narrative of our lives within the natural world. However, as sensical as this mindset may be to us — the Self in the narrative — our stories are far more entangled with Other species than we may come to realize. To assume humans to be “at the top,” intrinsically separated from animality, or the only species to operate with intentionality becomes feeble in the grander natural world schematic. Let’s say here that (most) actions carried out by our previous generations were intended to meet what they perceived to be the needs and desires of future generations (e.g. damming rivers to benefit industry, introducing new species into the Great Lakes to combat old problems, or logging whole forests to meet the timber demand). Now, looking back, we can see that many of these actions, while narrowly beneficial to some groups, actually turned out to be quite detrimental—to both ourselves and other nonhuman species. In these examples, humans get to story the world while all others are merely secondary characters. This thinking neglects the narratives of our fellow nonhumans, for they, too, are instinctual and intentional beings. In turn, this human-centric thinking ultimately leads to our own demise.

We do not often take the time to consider what life is like for the various species that have to live on the edge of decline as they experience anthropogenic disruptions, habitat loss, and a changing climate. This summer, I was tasked with exploring rivers through the eyes of lake whitefish to find suitable future spawning habitat. Lake whitefish have been known to exhibit very strong spawning site fidelity—meaning, as young larval fish, they actually imprint on the chemical signature of their natal habitat. Later on in their adult lives, they may seek out the same habitat to spawn and lay their eggs. No matter the argued mechanisms behind these behaviors (pure instincts or otherwise), lake whitefish have purposeful stories and unique histories as individuals and species, as do we. As humans, we are in a powerful position that we must take seriously. We must serve to uphold the longevity of species in a way that not only acknowledges but embraces and embodies their way of life. Perhaps we can begin to mutually story our world, minding the beautiful entanglements between us all.