Honoring Mike Fraker by supporting future scientists

Michigan Sea Grant’s research program manager Michael Fraker was a well-respected scientist and dedicated researcher, administrator, advisor, colleague, and friend. In the months since his passing, many current and former colleagues have shared their appreciation for his commitment and passion for Great Lakes science, particularly mentoring the next generation of scientists.

Mike’s family and colleagues celebrated his life at a memorial event in Ann Arbor on September 29, 2023. The memorial event also marked the launch of the Michael Fraker Student Research Memorial Fund. The fund, initiated by a gift from Mike’s family and matched by Michigan Sea Grant, will support and expand student opportunities, including undergraduate internships, graduate student research fellowships, and more. The fund is managed by Michigan Sea Grant at the University of Michigan.

Please consider joining us in honoring Mike’s passion for student research and engagement by contributing to the Michael Fraker Student Research Memorial Fund today. A link directly to the fund is forthcoming; in the meantime, visit Michigan Sea Grant’s giving page and specify “Mike Fraker” in the comments to ensure your contribution is allocated correctly.