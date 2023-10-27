Two MISG staff members earn accolades at education conference

At the recent Michigan Alliance of Environmental and Outdoor Educators (MAEOE) annual conference, Michigan Sea Grant Extension educator Meaghan Gass received a Recognition Award for making significant contributions to the fields of environmental and outdoor education. Meaghan was recognized as a leader in the field of place-based and environmental education who is always looking for innovative ways to engage educators and students to excite them to learn more about the Great Lakes.

Also recognized was Michigan Sea Grant Extension educator Brandon Schroeder who received a President’s Award for his assistance and hard work in bringing the conference to Alpena, and for helping to host the conference there.

Congratulations to Brandon and Meaghan for representing MSU Extension and Michigan Sea Grant as great partners and collaborators!