MISG fellows and interns receive placements, scholarship

Michigan Sea Grant is always proud to see our fellows and interns, past and present, being recognized in the news.

Recently, Eastern Michigan University reported in The Eastern Echo that senior student Kyle Martin received a John A. Muter Memorial Scholarship from the Muter Outdoor Fund. Kyle is studying environmental science with a minor in zoology and biology and served as a Michigan Sea Grant undergraduate intern in 2022. He spent that summer working with Citizen Science Educator Mike Reed at the Detroit Zoological Society to organize community stewardship and outreach events in Southeast Michigan. Kyle made a splash in Ann Arbor by hosting the inaugural School of Green event in August 22 to teach community members about the importance of local reptiles and amphibians.

Additionally, Wayne State University featured biology Ph.D. students Brenna Friday and Katrina Lewandowski, who were both named Sea Grant Knauss fellows. This presitigious national fellowship places graduate students in federal legislative and executive offices to work on Great Lakes and marine science and policy projects. Brenna and Katrina are labmates and friends who met through the National Science Foundation T-RUST (Transformative Research in Urban Sustainability Training) program at Wayne State. Starting February 2024, Brenna will work in the U.S. EPA Office of Water’s Office of Science and Technology as a biocriteria, nutrients and harmful algal blooms fellow. Katrina will be a coastal resilience specialist for NOAA. We look forward to sharing updates from their fellowship experiences in Michigan Sea Grant’s Newsroom.