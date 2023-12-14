Students: apply for 2024 funding opportunities

Michigan Sea Grant and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are accepting applications for several major student funding opportunities. Applications for each of the following programs can be submitted to Michigan Sea Grant; see individual program pages for full details.

For undergraduate students

Michigan Sea Grant Undergraduate Environmental Internship Program

Michigan Sea Grant’s undergraduate interns spend the summer working on a Great Lakes stewardship, outreach, or research project. Interns can design their own project or request to work on a pre-designed project with one of our sponsoring partners. Previous interns have done outreach at a fish hatchery, taught Detroit-area kids about air pollution, hosted trash clean-ups in urban parks, researched fishery health with Michigan DNR, investigated microbial communities in rain gardens, and pursued many other interesting and career-building projects.

Applications due: January 31, 2024

Learn more about Michigan Sea Grant’s undergraduate internship program

For graduate students

John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship

The John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship provides a unique educational experience to students who have an interest in ocean, coastal, and Great Lakes resources and in the national policy decisions affecting those resources.

The program matches graduate students with host agencies in Washington, D.C., such as congressional offices, the National Marine Fisheries Service, or U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. For one year, fellows work on a range of policy and management projects related to ocean, coastal, and Great Lakes resources. Fellows can be placed in the federal legislative or executive branches.

Applications due: February 15, 2024

Learn more about the Knauss Fellowship Program

NOAA Coastal Management Fellowship

The NOAA Coastal Management Fellowship program matches highly qualified, recently graduated master’s, professional, and doctoral degree students with state coastal zone management programs. It is a two-year opportunity that offers a competitive salary, medical benefits, and relocation and travel expense reimbursement. The recipients work on coastal resource management issues such as climate change, coastal hazards, or land use planning for two years. Fellowship projects and host offices change each year.

Applications due: January 26, 2024

Learn more about the NOAA Coastal Management Fellowship

National Marine Fisheries Services (NMFS) Fellowships

The NOAA National Sea Grant Office and the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) work together to offer graduate fellowship opportunities in two specialized areas:

Marine resource economics

Population and ecosystem dynamics

Fellows work on thesis problems of public interest and relevance to NMFS under the guidance of NMFS mentors at participating NMFS Science Centers or Offices.

Applications due: January 25, 2024

Learn more about the NMFS Fellowship