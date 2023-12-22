Register for Sustainable Small Harbors webinar

Registration is now open for Planning for Sustainable Small Harbors: Project Overview & Useful Tools. Hosted by Donald Carpenter and Kate Bailey, of Drummond Carpenter PLLC, this webinar will feature the work of the Sustainable Small Harbors project, designed to help coastal community leaders assess and strengthen their waterfront assets.

The project team recently published the Sustainable Small Harbors Tools and Tactics Guidebook, which is assisting communities interested in developing and implementing long-term environmental, economic, and social sustainability plans. Attendees will gain an in-depth understanding of the project and learn about relevant tools to help communities navigate coastal planning. This work is the culmination of a collaboration between Michigan Sea Grant (MISG) and the Office of the Great Lakes in the Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and other partners.