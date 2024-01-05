Educators can apply for Lake Erie shipboard science workshop

Apply today for the 2024 Shipboard Science Workshop aboard US EPA’s R/V Lake Guardian on Lake Erie!

Formal and nonformal 5th-12th grade educators from across the Great Lakes states are invited to apply to join the Center for Great Lakes Literacy (CGLL) and Great Lakes scientists for a once-in-a-lifetime, free opportunity to assist scientists and bring the Great Lakes back to their classrooms! The workshop is July 7-13, 2024. Deadline for applications is Feb. 19, 2024.

Through a partnership with the US EPA Great Lakes National Program Office, and funding from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative through NOAA, educators will spend a full week alongside researchers aboard the US EPA research vessel R/V Lake Guardian. Hosts for the Lake Erie workshop are CGLL partners Ohio Sea Grant and Pennsylvania Sea Grant educators.

The Shipboard Science Workshops rotate among the five Great Lakes and are designed to promote Great Lakes sciences while forging lasting relationships between Great Lakes researchers and educators. CGLL is a collaborative effort led by Sea Grant educators throughout the U.S. Great Lakes watershed. CGLL fosters informed and responsible decisions that advance basin-wide stewardship by providing hands-on experiences, educational resources, and networking opportunities promoting Great Lakes literacy among an engaged community of educators, scientists, and youth.

For more information on the 2024 Shipboard Science Workshop and application materials, visit the Center for Great Lakes Literacy website.