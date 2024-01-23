International Congress on the Biology of Fish coming to Ann Arbor in June

The Physiology Section of the American Fisheries Society is pleased to announce the opening of the Call for Abstracts and Registration for the 15th International Congress on the Biology of Fish (ICBF) which will be held June 23-27, 2024, on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI. Organized by The Physiology Section of the American Fisheries Society and hosted by Michigan Sea Grant, the 15th ICBF meeting will provide an opportunity for researchers and scientists from all over the world to share and collaborate on developments and findings in fish physiology.

Following a plenary session with talks by leading international experts, the 15th ICBF will comprise a full program of concurrent thematic sessions over the span of four days, led by renowned researchers. The range of topics will reflect current research in fish conservation physiology, environmental physiology, evolutionary physiology, use of fishes in biomedical research, and other emerging issues. In addition, session organizers will select oral and poster presentations from submitted abstracts with a special emphasis on contributions by early career researchers.

Find more information at www.michiganseagrant.org/icbf2024