Michigan Birding 101 returns for a spring session

Michigan Sea Grant’s popular “Michigan Birding 101” course is back!
This free, virtual series is perfect for anyone new to birding, interested in the hobby, or curious about the avian visitors in their backyard. Enthusiastic birders Elliot Nelson and Cindy Hudson give insights about binoculars, feeding stations, respectful birding practices, hotspots around the state, and more!
Spring 2024 Michigan Birding 101 sessions will be held on:
March 5, 7, 12 and 14 at 7-8 p.m. ET
Register to receive the Zoom link. All sessions will be recorded and sent to registrants.
Topics include everything a new birdwatcher should know:
March 5 – Introduction to birding and equipment
March 7 – Backyard birding and feeding
March 12 – Conserve the birds: birding ethics and backyard habitats
March 14 – Birding in Michigan: where to go and what to see