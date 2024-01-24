Michigan Birding 101 returns for a spring session

Michigan Sea Grant’s popular “Michigan Birding 101” course is back!

This free, virtual series is perfect for anyone new to birding, interested in the hobby, or curious about the avian visitors in their backyard. Enthusiastic birders Elliot Nelson and Cindy Hudson give insights about binoculars, feeding stations, respectful birding practices, hotspots around the state, and more!

Spring 2024 Michigan Birding 101 sessions will be held on:

March 5, 7, 12 and 14 at 7-8 p.m. ET