The GLANSIS database team continues to grow

The Great Lakes Aquatic Nonindigenous Species Information System (GLANSIS) database is a one-stop shop for invasive species data in the Great Lakes. The GLANSIS team is part of Michigan Sea Grant and are housed at the NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab in Ann Arbor.

The team recently welcomed Rebecca Nielsen (she/her) as a new GLANSIS Education Specialist. Becca will be stewarding education programs focused on aquatic nonindigenous species in the Great Lakes, raising awareness of GLANSIS tools and resources, and strengthening partnerships in the education and scientific communities across the Great Lakes region.

Becca graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in biology and anthropology/zoology and earned a master’s degree in teaching from the University of Virginia in secondary science education. She has more than 20 years of experience in formal and non-formal education and specializes in place-based and environmental science education, k-12 curriculum coaching, program design, and program evaluation. She already has an extensive network of Great Lakes education connections from her previous work with the Southeast Michigan Stewardship (SEMIS) Coalition, the Great Lakes Stewardship Initiative (GLSI), and the National Wildlife Federation (NWF).

“At the heart of my work has always been a desire to empower the voices of youth and others who may not always be heard, and to ask how science, nature, and culture are inextricably linked,” said Becca. “I strive to make science and the environment relevant to all learners. I look forward to bringing my experiences and skills to this new work focused on aquatic nonindigenous species, Great Lakes literacy, and the protection of our incredibly unique freshwater system.” Contact Becca at nielsenb@umich.edu.

The GLANSIS team also welcomes Connor Shelly (he/him) to a more permanent role with the database. Connor joined GLANSIS in early 2023 as a temporary data associate; as of January 2024, he is now serving as GLANSIS GIS Specialist. In this role, he will continue to maintain and enhance the database, update species profiles, create story-maps, and other activities. He graduated from Oregon State University with a bachelor’s degree in fisheries and wildlife science. Connor enjoys kayaking, volunteering for river clean-ups, cooking, reading, and spending time with his young son. Contact Connor at csshelly@umich.edu.