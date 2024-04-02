Annual Great Lakes Day conference videos share info on PFAS, marine debris, and more

The 34th annual Great Lakes Day virtual conference held on Feb. 27, 2024, brought together Great Lakes professionals to describe their work and many issues being faced in the region.

While the annual conference has changed format over the years, its goal remains the same: To engage our audience of nonformal and formal educators, students, scientists and managers in emerging issues, Great Lakes general knowledge and science. Great Lakes issues are always an important and popular topic, and this year was no exception as more than 500 people registered to attend the conference. The conference was sponsored by Michigan Sea Grant, Michigan State University Institute of Water Research, Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, and MSU Extension as part of Agriculture and Natural Resources Week.

During the conference Michigan Sea Grant also honored Dr. Lois Wolfson with a Van Snider Award for Distinguished Partnerships. The Van Snider Award recognizes individuals and organizations that exemplify what it means to be a partner and friend of Michigan Sea Grant. Prior to her retirement, Wolfson provided 33 years of leadership as key organizer for the annual conference. Additionally, she has partnered with Michigan Sea Grant on several other projects including “Introduction to Lakes,” “Michigan Lake and Stream Leaders Institute,” and “Water School.”

The conference sessions (keynote was not recorded per speaker’s request) are available to watch via Michigan Sea Grant’s YouTube site by viewing the Great Lakes Day playlist, or individual topics and sessions of interest are shown below: