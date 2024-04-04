Fellow update: Lessons learned on the way to my fellowship

By Katrina Lewandowski, 2024 Knauss Sea Grant Marine Policy Fellow

My name is Katrina Lewandowski, a current Knauss Sea Grant Marine Policy Fellow. I’m originally from Bellaire, MI, and am currently finishing up my PhD in Biology and Urban Sustainability at Wayne State University. For the fellowship year, I was placed in the National Sea Grant Office at NOAA working as a Coastal Resilience Specialist.

When I started as an undergraduate at a 4-year university, I had the ideals of becoming a successful researcher and lead scientist. I knew I wanted to ask questions and I wanted those questions to be related to our natural world. What I didn’t know was all the many career paths that I would go down and that would lead me to the Knauss fellowship. I learned some key takeaways during my early schooling and career that will hopefully be helpful for others who are unsure of their next path.