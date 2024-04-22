2024 interns prepare for summer projects

Michigan Sea Grant’s summer undergraduate internship program supports students pursuing Great Lakes stewardship or research projects with non-profits, academic units, government agencies, or businesses.

In 2024, we’re supporting five interns, representing four universities. Meet the interns:

Abraham Stone (Michigan Technological University) will work with the Keweenaw Community Forest Company to survey plants along the Keweenaw Peninsula shoreline, hoping to shed light on this unique coastal ecosystem.

Jake Downey (University of Michigan) will join the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Charlevoix Fisheries Research Station to collect population data about chinook salmon to inform predator-prey stocking models.

Ella Ford (Wayne State University) will help facilitate and expand the Clinton River Watershed Council’s Stream Leaders program for K-12 students.

Clay Wilton (Lake Superior State University) will assist the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service to conduct acoustic monitoring of bat populations in northern Michigan.