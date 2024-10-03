Award-winning Michigan student announced as finalist for 2025 Knauss Fellowship

Michigan Sea Grant is pleased to announce their finalist for the 2025 class of the John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship program sponsored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Sea Grant College Program (Sea Grant). This year’s Michigan student, Olamide Ayeni, will join a cohort of 88 early career professionals from across the United States working on solutions to critical marine, coastal, and Great Lakes policy issues. Olamide is currently pursuing a master’s in Engineering Management at Michigan Technological University, which will help her to further pursue her dedication to solving issues related to plastics waste management and upcycling as a way to support local communities.

The Knauss Fellowship program matches graduate students with host agencies in Washington, D.C., such as congressional offices, the National Marine Fisheries Service, or U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. For one year, fellows work on a range of policy and management projects related to ocean, coastal, and Great Lakes resources. Students apply to one of the 33 eligible state Sea Grant programs in which they are completing their degree. Olamide will be joining more than 1,680 students who have significantly contributed to environmental policy and management and built lasting careers developing and implementing national policy over the 45 years of the program’s history.

“Olamide is a unique applicant who possesses truly exceptional experiences that would not only provide a transformative learning experience for her but would potentially add a new dimension to the Knauss Fellowship,” said Silivia Newell, MISG Director.

Olamide is an entrepreneur and co-founder of two social initiatives that pioneered solutions in resource efficiency and policy development in Africa, for which she garnered recognition via prestigious awards and fellowships. In her home country of Nigeria, she co-founded Pearl Recycling, in partnership with the Ford Foundation, which aims to address plastic waste along river and lake waterfronts, and ultimately oceans, by repurposing discarded waste tires into furniture and floor tiles. She also is co-founder of Solar4Health Africa, for which she worked with a team to raise awareness in rural areas of Nigeria about the link between water pollution and increased incidence of cholera outbreaks. In this initiative, the team used simple outreach materials, including visual aids and interactive activities, to convey scientific information on water contamination and disease prevention to underserved communities.

In 2018, Olamide also was selected as an Obama Africa Leader (a prestigious award from the Obama Foundation), when she joined forces with 200 young leaders to tackle the issue of bad roads in Africa by repurposing waste into pavement tiles. In addition, in 2017, she received a major award from the U.S. Department of State, which selected her as a Techwomen Fellow, during which she collaborated with 100 women from Africa, the Middle East, and Asia to develop tech-driven solutions for social issues.

As in previous years, this year’s Knauss finalists were selected through a competitive process that involved review panels composed of national experts in marine science, policy, and education. This one-year paid opportunity allows current and recent graduates to apply their scientific knowledge and experiences to current issues in science, policy, and public administration.

As part of their fellowship, the 2025 finalists will participate in professional development opportunities and mentorship opportunities while building their networks. Later this month, the finalists will take part in the placement process, where they will connect with each other and potential host offices. The 46th class of Knauss fellows will officially begin their fellowships in February 2025, contingent on adequate funding in fiscal year 2025.

