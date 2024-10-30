Invasive Species Language Workshop highlights inclusive science communication practices

By El Lower

Communicating about invasive species can be a complicated task. The Invasive Species Language Workshop, hosted by Sea Grant and the North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) in Washington, DC during National Invasive Awareness Week in February 2024, brought together more than a dozen researchers and practitioners from across environmental disciplines and agencies to address communication needs in invasive species outreach strategies and develop a path forward. The full workshop report is now available on Michigan Sea Grant’s website, and includes extensive summaries of presentation topics and themes, areas for future research, and a guide to further reading for anyone interested in language use and invasion biology.

Common names and metaphors are important considerations

The use of message frames and metaphors is common within science communication as a method of effectively discussing complex topics using frames of reference the audience understands. This is particularly true in communicating research about invasive species. While the use of these communication tools is undoubtedly helpful, invasion biology lends itself to the use of militaristic and nativist language and metaphors, which can have unintended consequences that are counterproductive to invasive species management efforts. Species naming conventions are likewise complex, with some species bearing common names that may reinforce xenophobic concepts or even contain racial slurs. Despite the known need, there have been limited national efforts to develop better and more inclusive guidelines for invasive species communication – which the Invasive Species Language Workshop was designed to address.

Hybrid presentations reach a broad audience

The half-day hybrid workshop featured presentations on efforts in renaming species, standardizing terminology, emotional considerations and framing, social context and inclusivity, and interventions and collaborations. These presentations highlighted the need for inclusive and accurate language in invasive species management, with efforts focused on community engagement, standardization of terminology, and reframing messaging to promote positive action. More than 400 people attended the virtual workshop, and a post-event evaluation suggests that attendees found the event useful and learned new information because of it.

The in-person workshop used semi-structured discussions to share information, identify consistent issues, and develop priorities for work on these topics. These priorities include:

Building Evidence of Impact and Harm

Identifying Networks of Change and Building Support

Coproduction of Interventions for Changing Language and Names

Operationalizing Interventions for Change

Funding for the workshop was provided through a National Sea Grant Office Special Projects Competition FY2023 Workshops and Professional Meetings grant. The workshop included Sea Grant staff, state, federal, and municipal agency invasive species managers, and nongovernmental organization representatives who came together to develop an action plan and recommendations that can be used by partners nationally to improve this aspect of invasive species management.

Further research on these topics can help build stronger evidence for the need for and positive impacts of this work, while developing the pathways and programs to implement it as science practitioners and communicators. Efforts like the Invasive Species Language Workshop demonstrate collective steps towards more inclusive and effective communication strategies. By embracing alternative language and naming conventions, researchers and communicators can foster broader support and ultimately enhance invasive species management practices.