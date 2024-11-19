New guide to help Michigan communities address shoreline armoring along coastline

In collaboration with the University of Michigan Environmental Law & Sustainability Clinic, Michigan Sea Grant (MISG) recently released a guide to assist coastal municipalities in the development of policies that protect assets from the effects of shoreline erosion, lake level fluctuations, and flooding, particularly focusing on the impacts of private shoreline armoring.

The guide, “Best Practices in Great Lakes Shoreline Management: A Guide for Michigan Municipalities,” describes policy approaches to shoreline management and summarizes example ordinances currently in place throughout the United States.

“This is exactly the type of clear, concise resource, filled with practical examples and vetted by legal experts, that local decision-makers have told us is sorely needed,” said Mike Shriberg, MISG director of engagement. “We hope this is a key asset for communities grappling with coastal resilience.”

The guide describes different approaches and lists various examples of how to address the issue of private shoreline armoring along Michigan’s coastline. It provides communities with a broad understanding of what policy options are available, including potential tradeoffs and considerations, along with examples. Although communities will typically still need legal assistance to write a new shoreline ordinance, they can use this guide to gain an understanding of the considerations and impacts of various options.

Great Lakes coastal shorelines are naturally dynamic and go through cycles during which they move landward and lakeward. Seawalls, revetments, and other armoring structures can disrupt those natural processes and harm the nearby ecology; these approaches offer a temporary and partial solution to one property owner’s problem and ultimately will often negatively impact nearby property owners, local governments, and the coastal ecology. However, if communities understand the impacts and tradeoffs of armoring, then they can make informed decisions about which policy tools to apply.

A detailed appendix includes examples of various municipalities across the United States that have implemented policies regarding private shoreline armoring. While the guide is tailored to Michigan, much of the content included will applicy to shorelines in other Great Lakes states and beyond.