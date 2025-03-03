4-H Great Lakes and Natural Resources Camp Registration is OPEN

July 27- August 2, 2025

Camp Chickagami in Presque Isle, MI

We are excited to announce that registration is now open for 4-H Great Lakes and Natural Resources Camp! Here are some camp details for this year:

What is GLNR Camp?

A week-long residential summer camp experience for youth ages 13-15. Camp is full of experiential learning opportunities focused on natural resources and the Great Lakes and taught by MSUE CYI and Sea Grant staff, MSU Fisheries and Wildlife faculty, and their partners. Additional recreation sessions include swimming, sailing, fishing, snorkeling, archery, campfires, and more!

Cost to attend:

Early Bird Registration: $500 until 3/31/25

Normal Registration: $525 beginning 4/1/25

Cost includes 6 nights of lodging, all meals and snacks, a t-shirt, and all sessions!

Counselors:

Counselors are ages 16-21. We will be reaching out to those who expressed interest in being a counselor with the registration link, which includes a Counselor Application.

How to register:

The Camper Registration and Counselor Application can be found at this link: events.anr.msu.edu/2025GLNRC/

In addition to registration through Events Management, campers must enroll in 4-H Online. Contact your county MSU Extension office with questions about 4-H Online enrollment.

Questions?