Fish for Tomorrow: Bahamian Fisheries in a Changing Climate

Climate change is profoundly impacting coastal ecosystems and communities. Fish for Tomorrow highlights the voices of three fishers from Abaco who share their relationship to fishing, the changes they have witnessed, and their future outlook for Bahamian fisheries.

The film was directed by Katrina Munsterman, a Michigan Sea Grant NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service Fellow. Katrina is a fisheries scientist studying ecological and social aspects of small-scale fisheries. She was inspired to make this film after she spent time in communities across Abaco to interview fishers about their recovery following Category 5 Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film premiered at the American Fisheries Society Film Festival in Honolulu, Hawaii in 2024. The film was funded by University of Michigan Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Science for the People, NOAA Fisheries and Sea Grant, and scientific research permits were granted by Bahamas Department of Environmental Planning and Protection.