Great Lakes picture book wins regional award

Congratulations to Chicago author Barb Rosenstock, whose picture book about the Great Lakes recently won a children’s literature award!

The Great Lakes: Our Freshwater Treasure (2024) was written by Barb and illustrated by Jamey Christoph. When developing and writing the book, Barb contacted researchers and educators at multiple Great Lakes agencies and nonprofits to make sure her depictions of the lakes would be both engaging and accurate. She thanked Michigan Sea Grant’s Meaghan Gass, Brandon Schroeder, and Cindy Hudson in the book’s acknowledgements, along with many of our colleagues and friends around the Great Lakes region.

In 2024, The Great Lakes: Our Freshwater Future was chosen for the year’s Blueberry List, a children’s literature award created by the Evanston Public Library in Chicago. The library describes the award as filling “a nationwide vacuum: no other children’s literature awards exclusively celebrate the best nature books that promote climate stewardship.”