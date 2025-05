MISG Research Highlighted in Great Lakes Magazine

Three Michigan Sea Grant research projects were highlighted in a recent issue of The International Association for Great Lakes Research’s Lakes Letter, which focused on best practices for Communicating Science. Now, more than ever, the research community needs to tell compelling stories of Great Lakes science and the agencies and people devoted to carrying out this work for the public good.

See page 13 of the Spring 2025 issue of Lakes Letter for more on MISG’s efforts in this area.