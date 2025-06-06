2025 undergraduate interns dive into summer projects

Michigan Sea Grant’s summer undergraduate internship program supports students pursuing Great Lakes stewardship or research projects with non-profits, government agencies, or businesses.

In 2025, we’re supporting five interns, representing three universities. Meet the interns:

Andrew Slagter (Calvin University): Andrew will work with Plaster Creek Stewards to assess the biodiversity of birds, small mammals, and arthropods in urban green infrastructure installations. His work will contribute to ongoing efforts to restore the Plaster Creek watershed in Grand Rapids.

Annalise Waldron (Hope College): Annie is leading a Michigan Department of Natural Resources research project monitoring lake sturgeon by detecting traces of their DNA – a technique called "environmental DNA" or eDNA – in the Kalamazoo River and other nearby waterways.

Naomi Dykstra (Calvin University): Naomi is partnering with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks to survey plant species found in eight city park sites. The data will help her generate a floristic quality assessment, providing a way to gauge biodiversity and inform the city's priorities for conservation and restoration.

Shehnaz Hameed (Grand Valley State University): Shehnaz will help the Clinton River Watershed Council develop a publicly accessible data management system for their Adopt-A-Stream program, user-friendly field protocols for Lake Erie Volunteer Science Network participants, and a community outreach plan to expand volunteer participation.

Moses Huang (Calvin University): Moses will partner with Plaster Creek Stewards and the West Michigan Environmental Action Council on a pilot study to trap, collect, and trace floating debris in Plaster Creek.

The interns will give presentations about their projects at an August 2025 symposium. Watch our newsroom and social media feeds this summer as the interns share stories and photos from their work.Learn more about the Michigan Sea Grant undergraduate internship program. You can help us support current and future interns by donating to the Mike Fraker Student Research Memorial Fund. The fund helps us provide meaningful opportunities for undergraduate interns and graduate student fellows, a key part of building the next generation of Great Lakes scientists and stewards. Learn more about the fund and consider contributing today.