New research assistant joins GLANSIS team

Michigan Sea Grant welcomes Andrew Mulligan to the Great Lakes Aquatic Nonindigenous Species Information System (GLANSIS) team. GLANSIS is a NOAA-supported database housed at the NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory and managed by Michigan Sea Grant.

Andrew will be working with GLANSIS while pursuing a Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability from the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability (SEAS). He graduated from the University of Delaware in 2023 with a Bachelor’s in marine science and spent the following year working as a NOAA fishery observer on commercial scallop boats in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Andrew joins GLANSIS as a research assistant to help develop and update aquatic invasive species profiles for the database.

Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, Andrew loves hiking, running, fishing, and the Baltimore Ravens.