Learn to identify native and invasive aquatic plants with hands-on training

Erica Clites and Katelyn Brolick

Are you a naturalist interested in learning more about the aquatic plants that might be in water bodies near you? Aquatic plants form underwater forests that support invertebrates, fish and turtles. Take a closer look and you can start to see the differences between these unique species. In most water bodies, native aquatic plants are still the most common. Identifying and reporting any invasive aquatic plants is important to stopping their spread across the state. It’s also important to do your part by always cleaning, draining, and drying your paddleboat before you transport it to another water body.

After taking the MI Paddle Stewards self-paced online course, participants are invited to join an in-person workshop. These workshops are hosted by local groups, such as watershed councils, paddling clubs, and invasive species management organizations. Participants can meet local paddlers, put course principles into practice, and take home a MI Paddle Stewards goodie bag.

Michigan Sea Grant and partners around the state are hosting free MI Paddle Stewards and kayak safety workshops at multiple locations in June and July.

The MI Paddle Stewards train-the-trainer half-day course is for people who anticipate training others how to identify and report aquatic invasive species and/or how to decontaminate paddleboats to prevent the spread of invasive species.

In the half-day kayak safety training you will learn how to avoid potential dangers, practice self-rescue skills and develop the skills you need to manage minor in-water incidents.

Here are upcoming MI Paddle Stewards 2025 events:

June 12: Detroit: (Belle Isle)

Register

MI Paddle Stewards Training

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. MI Paddle Stewards Training

1-4 p.m.

1-4 p.m.

Register MI Paddle Stewards Training

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET Kayak Skills Safety Training

1:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET

Register July 22: Traverse City (Ellsworth)

Register MI Paddle Stewards Training

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET Kayak Skills Safety Training

1:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET

Register

For questions about any of the events, please contact Erica Clites, (313) 494-4678, [email protected]

