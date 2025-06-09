Learn to identify native and invasive aquatic plants with hands-on training

After taking the MI Paddle Stewards self-paced online course, participants are invited to join an in-person workshop. These workshops are hosted by local groups, such as watershed councils, paddling clubs, and invasive species management organizations. Participants can meet local paddlers, put course principles into practice, and take home a MI Paddle Stewards goodie bag.
Michigan Sea Grant and partners around the state are hosting free MI Paddle Stewards and kayak safety workshops at multiple locations in June and July.
The MI Paddle Stewards train-the-trainer half-day course is for people who anticipate training others how to identify and report aquatic invasive species and/or how to decontaminate paddleboats to prevent the spread of invasive species.
In the half-day kayak safety training you will learn how to avoid potential dangers, practice self-rescue skills and develop the skills you need to manage minor in-water incidents.
Here are upcoming MI Paddle Stewards 2025 events:
- June 12: Detroit: (Belle Isle)
Register
- MI Paddle Stewards Training
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- MI Paddle Stewards Training
1-4 p.m.
- July 19: Alpena:
Register
- MI Paddle Stewards Training
9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET
- Kayak Skills Safety Training
1:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET
- MI Paddle Stewards Training
- July 22: Traverse City (Ellsworth)
Register
- MI Paddle Stewards Training
9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET
- Kayak Skills Safety Training
1:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET
- MI Paddle Stewards Training
For questions about any of the events, please contact Erica Clites, (313) 494-4678, [email protected]
Michigan Sea Grant helps to foster economic growth and protect Michigan’s coastal, Great Lakes resources through education, research and outreach. A collaborative effort of the University of Michigan and Michigan State University and its MSU Extension, Michigan Sea Grant is part of the NOAA-National Sea Grant network of 34 university-based programs.