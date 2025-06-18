Come to Houghton on July 18, 2025, to learn all about Mi Fresh Fish! 

Sail at 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Start the day with a Mi Fresh Fish sail aboard the Inland Seas tall ship schooner. Sail Lake Superior and experience Mi Fresh Fish through traditional stories and fish identification activities. Registration is $20 per person. The boat will launch from 58 Huron Street in Houghton. Remember your water bottle, hat, and sunscreen to make sure everyone has a safe and comfortable sailing experience. Get tickets for the sail: bit.ly/misail2025

Fry at 4-7 p.m.: After you learn about the health benefits of local fish, join the Mi Fresh Fish Fry on the pier! The fun happens port-side at Huron Street Waterfront Park at 4-7 p.m. The Mi Fresh Fish Fry is free and open to the public with food, cooking lessons, fishing activities, and more for the whole family.

Check out a recap of 2024’s Mi Fresh Fish celebration to get a taste of what the day might hold.

Mi Fresh Fish uplifts all fish produced in Michigan. This includes fish produced from farmed and wild harvests for food, bait, stocking, fee-fishing, or ornamental products. The goal is to educate and bring awareness to Michiganders that there are many values to our local fisheries; and that aquaculture, commercial fishing, and seafood processing industries exist in Michigan and that they are not just businesses, but also our neighbors. If you would like to learn more, dive in and visit Mi Fresh Fish online.