MI Paddle Stewards take on Belle Isle

Michigan Sea Grant staff hosted two MI Paddle Stewards events at Belle Isle State Park last week. Michiganders found out how to care for their favorite waterways by learning how to identify, report, and prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. MI Paddle Stewards workshops are intended for people who’ve already completed the self-paced training module and want hands-on experience with the material. Participants get to see and touch common aquatic invasive plants, venture out on a kayak to see what’s growing in local waters, and practice properly cleaning their gear on shore.

If you’d like to become a champion for your favorite waterway, register to join MISG in Alpena on July 19 or Traverse City on July 22. On both dates, we’re also offering an afternoon kayak skills safety training session. These are ideal for paddlers who want to boost their safety skills or for people who host public paddling events. All sessions are free and open to the public, though registrants must complete the training module and have some prior kayaking experience.