Michigan Sea Grant: A great asset

“Keeping the Great Lakes safe, keeping the water quality good, is a multinational jurisdictional issue that thousands of people are working on at any given moment,” Director Silvia Santa Maria Newell told Michigan Alum in a recent article about the crucial need for ongoing cooperation, research, and funding for the Great Lakes.

“When we fund research, we’re only funding things that are going to turn and answer a question that’s needed to make decisions in our state. I think that makes it really special, to know that the research that gets done here is something that’s going to help our state move forward in some way,” she added.

