Lake sturgeon to be restored into Saginaw River system at Aug. 22 public events

Community members and conservation partners are invited to help release young lake sturgeon into the Saginaw Bay watershed on August 22, 2025. Attendees at these free riverside release events will reintroduce more than 100 native sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw River system (e.g., Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers).

The juvenile sturgeon being released in August come from the Black River in Cheboygan County. They hatched in the river as a result of natural reproduction. In late May 2025, researchers from the Michigan State University Department of Fisheries & Wildlife and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources moved the fish to the Black Lake Streamside Rearing Facility for safekeeping. The young fish spent the summer growing to 4-6 inches in length before their release into the Saginaw River system.

Public release celebrations on Aug. 22 across the Saginaw Bay Watershed include:

11 a.m., Tittabawassee River, at the Bob G. Caldwell Municipal Boat Launch in Midland, hosted by the Chippewa Nature Center. For more information, contact Jennifer Kirts at [email protected] .

Noon, Shiawassee River, at Cole Park in Chesaning, hosted by the Friends of the Shiawassee River. For more information, contact Liz Roxberry at [email protected] .

1:30 p.m., Flint River, at Paddlers’ Landings (Mott Park Recreation Area) in Flint, hosted by the Flint River Watershed Coalition. For more information, contact Emily Stetson at [email protected] .

2 p.m., Cass River, at the parking lot at the Gunzenhausen Walkway in Frankenmuth, hosted by the City of Frankenmuth. For more information, contact Matt Bierlein at [email protected] .

Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes species. They can grow up to 7 feet long and can weigh up to 300 pounds. The slow-maturing fish do not begin reproducing until they are 15-20 years old. Once abundant in many Michigan lakes and rivers – including the Saginaw River System – lake sturgeon were nearly eradicated due to overfishing and habitat loss, particularly the destruction of rocky reefs in rivers that sturgeon and other native fish species use for spawning. Many partnerships and projects are working to restore sturgeon to a self-sustaining level in Michigan. This work includes restoring sturgeon habitat, reintroducing sturgeon into their native ranges, and raising awareness and appreciation.

Many partners have been working since 2017 to bring sturgeon back to the Saginaw River system. Thus far, community members and partners have released close to 7,000 sturgeon into local waters.

Many partners support the August 22, 2025 sturgeon release events, including Bay County, City of Frankenmuth, Chippewa Nature Center, Flint River Watershed Coalition, Friends of the Shiawassee River, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Sea Grant, MSU Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, MSU Extension, Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network, Sturgeon for Tomorrow – Black Lake Chapter, The Conservation Fund, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and more. Learn more about the lake sturgeon restoration efforts and get involved here.

GENERAL RELEASE EVENT QUESTIONS, CONTACT

Meaghan Gass, Michigan Sea Grant Extension Educator, [email protected], (989) 895-4026 ext. 5

Mike Kelly, The Conservation Fund, Great Lakes Office, Director, [email protected], 989-892-9171