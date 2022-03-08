New associate director appointed for Michigan Sea Grant

Heather Triezenberg, PhD, has been appointed associate director of Michigan Sea Grant by Michigan State University (MSU) Extension, effective March 1, 2022. Triezenberg has served as the organization’s program leader since 2014 and will continue in those duties, as well.

Michigan Sea Grant is part of the NOAA-National Sea Grant network of 34 university-based programs. The program, a collaboration between Michigan State University and the University of Michigan, focuses on research, education and community outreach on topics such as aquatic invasive species, coastal development, commercial and sports fishing, and environmental place-based education and stewardship for youth.

“Dr. Triezenberg is a proven team player who brings excellent collaborative leadership skills to her new position,” said Dave Ivan, director of MSU Extension’s Community, Food & Environment Institute. “I think of her as a ‘connector.’ She’s always looking for new opportunities to help others find ways to collaborate – whether that is through sharing resources, finding funding, or offering thoughtful feedback or suggestions. Her experience and track record as program leader made the decision to appoint her to associate director an easy one.”

As a member of the Michigan Sea Grant management team, Triezenberg guides the MSU Extension program’s strategic planning and implementation, develops collaborative partnerships and oversees performance management and grant activities of this highly leveraged unit. Her academic background is in fisheries and wildlife management and adult education, with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Michigan State University’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife. She earned her doctorate in natural resources policy and management, with minors in communication, and city and regional planning, from Cornell University.

“Growing up on a Michigan farm, I was fascinated with how the environment is linked with agriculture, community and economic development,” said Triezenberg. “Michigan Sea Grant helps provide science-based information people need in order to make decisions that consider the implications, limitations and effects of policies and practices on the environment and their own communities. I’m very happy to continue this work for the Great Lakes as Michigan Sea Grant’s associate director. This is an exciting opportunity and I’m honored to be appointed.”

William Taylor, PhD, who has ably served as associate director since 1995, has been named special advisor to the Sea Grant management team. “I am proud of the work we have done over the years and the many relationships we have built and nourished with recreational and commercial fishers, state, and tribal officials. Michigan Sea Grant has been an important partner in helping all to be good stewards of the Great Lakes. I look forward to this new role and to our upcoming strategic planning to help set the course for Michigan Sea Grant’s future,” said Taylor.

In addition to her experience with Michigan Sea Grant, Triezenberg is also a member of the MSU Department of Fisheries and Wildlife where she conducts research on the applied human dimensions of natural resources. Triezenberg is a graduate of the Great Lakes Leadership Academy Advancement Program focusing on leading for the common good. She is currently the chair (2021-2022) for the Assembly of Sea Grant Extension Program Leaders.