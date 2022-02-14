Michigan Sea Grant fiscal officer departs for next adventure

At the end of February, Michigan Sea Grant will bid bon voyage to the Ann Arbor office’s long-time fiscal officer, Elysehanh Larsen.

Elyse has served in the Ann Arbor office as Michigan Sea Grant’s fiscal manager since 2001. She managed the budgeting, submission, and reporting processes for Michigan Sea Grant’s incoming and outgoing grants. She also coordinated with the director and other program managers to meet Michigan Sea Grant’s administrative needs, shepherded a host of support staff, and helped organize and conduct conferences and meetings.

“Since starting as the new director in November 2019, I have relied on Elyse’s exemplary knowledge, experience, and organizational skills to help manage our programs at Michigan Sea Grant,” says Director Tom Johengen. “It is easy to take for granted someone who knows all the right steps and seems to magically make everything happen on time. But I know that meeting all those proposal and reporting deadlines and managing those fiscal accounts takes a tremendous amount of effort and dedication.”

Elyse holds a bachelor’s degree in management and organization development from Spring Arbor University. During her tenure at Michigan Sea Grant, she led the development of the program’s administrative database, including a process for evaluating incoming funding proposals. Additionally, she oversaw the migration of the program’s research database to a web-based application.