Annika Tomson receives NOAA Coastal Management Fellowship

Recent University of Michigan graduate Annika Tomson has been awarded a NOAA Coastal Management Fellowship.

Applicants are nominated by Sea Grant programs around the country. Twelve hosts and 23 finalists attended this year’s NOAA Coastal Management and Digital Coast Fellowship matching workshop. Twelve fellows were selected to serve two-year terms, beginning in August 2022.

Annika Tomson, nominated by Michigan Sea Grant, was matched with the Coastal States Organization (CSO) in partnership with the Association of State Floodplain Managers (ASFPM). She will develop technical guidance resources to support local communities in planning for and managing residential coastal properties acquired or vacated due to erosion, inundation, and flooding worsened by climate change.

Annika will be a Digital Coast fellow and an active part of the Digital Coast Partnership team, a group of eight non-governmental membership organizations with expertise in a wide range of policy and technical issues.

Annika graduated from the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability in April 2022 with a M.S. in environment and sustainability and a concentration in policy and planning. She previously earned her B.A. in anthropology from Cornell University in 2018. While studying at the University of Michigan, she completed a group capstone project that investigated the state of municipal coastal resiliency in the Great Lakes in the U.S. and Canada on behalf of the NOAA Office for Coastal Management and the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative.

Congratulations to Annika on earning this prestigious NOAA fellowship — we look forward to sharing updates from her two-year tenure on the Michigan Sea Grant fellowship and internship blog.