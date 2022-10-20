Sampling microbes in an unappealing cocktail

AN UNAPPEALING COCKTAIL

Septic tanks create ecosystems where bacteria are exposed to substances and concentrations they wouldn’t typically encounter in the natural world. Microbes living in septic systems must evolve and adapt to survive exposure to — or even break down and use — compounds like ibuprofen, caffeine, hormonal birth control, laundry detergent, and nitrates.

“Each person’s system is different, and each person’s input is different,” said Schrenk. “We’re trying to understand how physical and chemical parameters of septic systems, in general, influence their microbes and the genes they contain.”

The results of Schrenk’s study could potentially help public health agencies adopt more efficient sampling protocols. It can be difficult to identify tracers that specifically pinpoint septic systems as sources of contamination. Detecting pharmaceuticals and personal care products in streams or groundwater can be clear red flags — if public health departments and other monitoring agencies have proper equipment and techniques to test for them. Other common contamination indicators, like high levels of phosphorus or nitrogen, could also stem from agricultural fertilizer or industrial discharges.

Public health officials already rely on E. coli, a bacterium found in human and animal guts, as an indicator of low water quality. Finding elevated levels of E. coli can trigger beach closures or no-contact warnings for rivers and streams. But E. coli can also come from other sources, like farm manure or flocks of geese. And the current analytic approach usually involves swabbing a water sample into a petri dish and waiting several days for microbes to grow. Even public health labs using quantitative PCR — a quicker and more efficient way to identify microbes using DNA sequencing — still rely on indicators that were established a decade or more ago.

Schrenk hopes to pave the way for a wider range of diagnostic and monitoring techniques. To that end, he and his team are currently analyzing microbes from their field samples in search of DNA fingerprints unique to the mucky cocktail of a human septic system. They’re particularly looking for genes that indicate how microbes interact with their environment. For example, if bacteria spent time in a septic tank before reaching a stream, the researchers might see more genes associated with antibiotic resistance, the ability to degrade certain medications, or thrive in high-nitrate conditions.

Modern laboratory equipment has made DNA sequencing relatively quick and inexpensive, so the team already has plenty of data to crunch. “The individual genomes of microbes contain thousands of genes,” said Schrenk. “And the community of genomes in the environment contain orders of magnitude more information than that. Sequencing machines give little snippets of DNA, but genomes are much larger than that, a million base pairs or so. The trick is to assemble the DNA pieces back together in a coherent way. It’s like solving a puzzle with lots of tiny pieces that look very similar.” Thankfully, computer programs will help speed the reassembly.