Sally Kress Tomkins Maritime Documentation Internship

The Historic American Engineering Record (HAER) and the Council of American Maritime Museums (CAMM) are pleased to announce the Maritime Internship in memory of Sally Kress Tompkins, former Deputy Chief of the HABS/HAER and initiator of the HAER maritime documentation program. The internship will permit a student or recent graduate of history, maritime history, historic preservation, or maritime studies or other related field to work as a summer intern on a HAER maritime documentation project. The applicant must be a U.S. citizen. The selected recipient will serve as an historian preparing short-format historical reports of selected fishing vessels representative of Great Lakes fisheries.

Award Stipend: The recipient will receive a stipend of $15,000 and will work for 12 weeks during the summer of 2020 in Michigan. Housing may also be available. The Sally Kress Tompkins Maritime Intern will be selected by HAER.

Method of Application: Please submit the following by March 6, 2020 (postmark date):

Resume Letter of recommendation (from a faculty member or employer) Work sample-history with footnotes/endnotes and bibliography

Applications should be submitted to: Justine Christianson Heritage Documentation Programs National Park Service 1849 C Street NW, Mail Stop 7408 Washington, DC 20240 Note: All USPS mail sent to our building is subject to irradiation. Items may be damaged.

Questions? Email Justine Christianson: Justine_Christianson@nps.gov