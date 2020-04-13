Resources for fisheries and aquaculture industries – Covid-19 response

The following resources specifically emphasize fisheries and aquaculture marketing and business relief programs as of April 9, 2020.

By Lauren Jescovitch

While Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan State University Extension staff are currently working from home, we are still here to support you – our partners and stakeholders.

We know that many individuals and families in our fishery and aquaculture industries are currently trying to overcome a variety of hardships; so, we have put together some resources that you may find useful at this time. The following resources specifically emphasize fisheries and aquaculture marketing and business relief programs as of April 9, 2020:

Please keep in mind that new information is being distributed daily, if not hourly.

While both fisheries and aquaculture may have had different communities in the past — in which every business has a unique situation — all of us are just now trying to have a basic system of getting income in and fish out. Personally, I would recommend going to the National Sea Grant Law website for COVID-19 Resources for a great webinar recording on CARES Act 101 for fisheries and aquaculture as a general overview before diving into the other resources listed above.

Please reach out to me, Michigan Sea Grant Extension educator Dr. Lauren Jescovitch (jescovit@msu.edu), or to any of our Michigan Sea Grant Educators, if you have any questions or concerns. #KeepCalmAndYooperOn

Extension survey

As a larger initiative to serve all our industries and communities, MSU Extension would like to learn how you and your community have responded to the novel coronavirus. This information will be compiled and used to help inform how MSU Extension can provide support and educational resources for you going into the future. All questions are optional, and responses will remain anonymous unless otherwise indicated.