Two Michigan candidates selected for NOAA Coastal Management Fellowship

Michigan Sea Grant is pleased to announce that two candidates from Michigan have been awarded fellowships with the NOAA Office for Coastal Management.

Managed by the NOAA Office for Coastal Management, the Coastal Management and Digital Coast Fellowship Program offers on-the-job training for postgraduate students in coastal resource management and policy. Candidates are matched with state and jurisdictional coastal zone programs, and other key NOAA partner organizations who are members of our Digital Coast partnership team to work on select projects chosen by NOAA. Michigan Sea Grant recruits and nominates students attending Michigan universities.

This year, Michigan candidate Kate Vogel was selected to work with the Maryland Chesapeake and Coastal Service to identify and implement new technical guidance and on-the-ground climate adaptation best practices for several Maryland Department of Natural Resources land unit sites in order to assist land managers in ensuring the long-term resilience of local ecosystems, infrastructure, recreational uses, and public access. Kate comes to the fellowship with a master’s in conservation ecology from the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability. In addition, she holds a bachelor’s in environmental science from the University of Michigan. Kate will start her fellowship in August.

Eleanor Rappolee, the second Michigan candidate, was selected to work with the Association of State Floodplain Managers (in partnership with the Coastal States Organization) to support coastal communities to tackle one of the greatest challenges to reducing flood damages and costs in a changing climate—repeatedly flooded properties—through research, guidance development, and direct technical assistance. Eleanor comes to the fellowship with a master’s in environmental sciences from Michigan State University. In addition, she holds a bachelor’s in geological sciences from Michigan State. Eleanor will start her fellowship in August.