Online dashboard explores HABs and community health

By Heather Triezenberg

Algae are tiny plants that grow naturally in water (some bacteria are also referred to as algae). When their populations grow to a point where they are visible to the eye, they are considered an algal bloom. Most algal blooms are harmless but sometimes they contain toxins that can be harmful to humans and animals. This type of bloom is called a harmful algal bloom or HAB.

A new online dashboard has been developed to help scientists, policy makers and the public understand and predict water quality and community health data as it relates to harmful algal blooms. The dashboard primarily visualizes data for four counties adjacent to Western Lake Erie. A fact sheet about the dashboard also is available.

On the dashboard, viewers can explore community-level health risks from HABs related to:

Sensitivity to HABS resulting from underlying health status; Adaptive capacity if exposure to a harmful algal bloom occurs; and Overall exposure to water quality impairments.

This project was supported with funding from the Bowling Green State University Great Lakes Center for Fresh Waters and Human Health.

