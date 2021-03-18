Now Hiring: Research Program Manager

Michigan Sea Grant (MISG) is looking for a full-time Research Program Manager to manage the MISG Omnibus research grant portfolio from NOAA. Reporting to the Director of MISG, you will support the administrative, financial, and research functions of the organization, manage research program staff in Ann Arbor, MI, and coordinate efforts across a variety of federal, state, and local organizations. You will oversee the biannual Request for Proposals (RFP) process that includes developing the RFP and administering the peer-reviewed grants processes of MISG. You will also serve as a Principal Investigator on external competitive grants and coordinate multi-investigator proposals for external MISG projects to obtain support and conduct independent research relevant to the MISG Strategy. You will have autonomy to develop an independent research program making up 25% of your responsibilities.