Todd Marsee featured in NOAA photo contest

Congratulations to Todd Marsee, Michigan Sea Grant’s graphic designer and photographer, whose striking snapshot of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was featured in the NOAA Office for Coastal Management photo contest. The “Coastal Management in Action” contest received 70 submissions from around the country, and a panel of judges selected Todd’s image as one of three featured in the “Areas We Protect” category. Todd is also a skilled watercolor artist, and he captured this photograph while serving as the 2017 Artist in Residence at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.