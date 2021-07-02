Meet our 2021 undergraduate interns!

This summer, Michigan Sea Grant interns are taking to the woods, water, lab, and streets to further the cause of Great Lakes stewardship. Michigan Sea Grant’s undergraduate internship program coordinates and funds students working on summer Great Lakes stewardship projects. Each internship pairs a student with a business, nonprofit, government agency, or academic institution that can help support and guide the project. In 2021, the internship program’s third year, Michigan Sea Grant is funding 13 interns representing 8 colleges and universities. Their projects range from conducting a campus tree survey at Wayne State University, to training community scientists with the Detroit Zoo, to investigating microplastics in Michigan rivers.

Meet the interns