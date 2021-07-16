Life of the River 2021

Join us as we celebrate the Life of the River!

St. Marys and Tahquamenon River

July – September, three unique events

July 28, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Monocle Lake Day Use Area, Bay Mills, MI

August 25, 1 – 5 p.m. – Tahquamenon Logging Museum, Newberry, MI

September 11, 1 – 5 p.m. – Tahquamenon River Mouth, Paradise, MI

Event recommended for families with children age 8-13. Parents/Guardian and siblings encouraged to attend as well. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian during all activities. This event is free to 4-H members and their families!

Limited space for each day’s event. When registering, please only select the days you plan to attend.

General Schedule:

30 minutes – orientation to the day

1-hour – Educational activity 1 (group 1)

Educational activity 2 (group 2)

1-hour – Snack and group activity time

1-hour – Educational activity 1 (group 2)

Educational activity 2 (group 1)

Parents or guardians are responsible for providing transportation for drop off, pick up. Parents and families are strongly encouraged to participate along with the youth during the event, although it is not required.

All children participating between the ages of 5-19 must be registered 4-H members. Registration for 4H is free. 4-H registration is available online at https://mi.4honline.com/, or by visiting the your local county extension office. Any child must be registered as a 4-H member prior to the event.

Children participating in the Life of the River Event do not have to participate in any future 4-H events if they so choose.

Please note information will be emailed to you after registering with details on parking and meet up locations as well as more info on the days event.