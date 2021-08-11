Michigan Sea Grant welcomes new research program manager

Michigan Sea Grant is pleased to welcome Michael Fraker as our new research program manager.

In this role, Mike will guide Michigan Sea Grant’s biannual research funding cycle and serve as a principal investigator on external competitive grants. He will also manage research program staff in Michigan Sea Grant’s Ann Arbor office and support the administrative, financial, and research functions of the organization as a whole.

“We are extremely pleased to have Mike joining our Michigan Sea Grant family,” says Director Tom Johengen. “We are excited by the wealth of experience and knowledge he can bring to our program for developing, coordinating, and implementing critical Great Lakes research activities.”

Mike joins Michigan Sea Grant from the Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research, where he served as an assistant research scientist studying various issues in aquatic ecology, including harmful algal blooms, fisheries, and ecosystem responses to multiple stressors. He received his PhD in ecology and evolutionary biology from the University of Michigan in 2007. He has also held postdoctoral research positions at the University of Michigan, Oklahoma State University, and The Ohio State University.

Mike started in his new position in early August. He says, “I am excited to begin working with Michigan Sea Grant and forming new collaborations with its network.”

Outside the office, Mike enjoys running, visiting parks, and watching movies.